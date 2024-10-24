Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Nilesh Rane joining Shiv Sena will strengthen party, says Narayan Rane

Hello Readers ! On Wednesday night, JMM released its third list of five candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls, fielding incumbent legislators Chamra Linda, Sukhram Oraon and Jiga Susaran Horo from Bishunpur, Chakradharpur and Sisai seats respectively. Even the Congress party released list of candidates for Assembly bypolls in Assam and Karnataka. Track DH for latest updates on Assembly polls.