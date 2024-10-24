Home
Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Nilesh Rane joining Shiv Sena will strengthen party, says Narayan Rane

Hello Readers ! On Wednesday night, JMM released its third list of five candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls, fielding incumbent legislators Chamra Linda, Sukhram Oraon and Jiga Susaran Horo from Bishunpur, Chakradharpur and Sisai seats respectively. Even the Congress party released list of candidates for Assembly bypolls in Assam and Karnataka. Track DH for latest updates on Assembly polls.
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 03:10 IST

08:2124 Oct 2024

Nilesh Rane has joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena; BJP MP Narayan Rane says, "I feel it will strengthen the party in the Konkan region"

08:2124 Oct 2024

All I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidates to fight Uttar Pradesh bypolls on 'cycle' symbol

08:2124 Oct 2024

JMM releases 3rd list of candidates for polls, MLA Chamra Linda to contest from Bishunpur

08:2124 Oct 2024

08:2124 Oct 2024

I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidates will contest all nine seats in the upcoming bypolls on his party's election symbol 'cycle', Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav announced on Wednesday.

He said the alliance's decision was not informed by any seat-sharing math but its pursuit of victory.

08:2124 Oct 2024

JMM releases 3rd list of candidates for polls, MLA Chamra Linda to contest from Bishunpur

The JMM on Wednesday released its third list of five candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls, fielding incumbent legislators Chamra Linda, Sukhram Oraon and Jiga Susaran Horo from Bishunpur, Chakradharpur and Sisai seats respectively.

Published 24 October 2024, 03:08 IST
