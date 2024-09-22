Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Shah, Rajnath, Nadda to address key rallies in J&K ahead of second phase polling
Hello readers! As the second phase of voting in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is inching closer, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has strengthened its campaign in the valley. While Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in the Nowshera assembly constituency, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to address four rallies in Jammu covering 12 assembly segments. On the other hand, in Haryana, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar has asked senior Congress leader and MP Kumari Selja, a prominent Dalit face, to join the saffron party, amid reports that she was staying away from the campaign for the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls. Follow this space for latest updates on 2024 Assembly elections!
Last Updated : 22 September 2024, 03:18 IST
Highlights
Amit Shah to address rally in J&K's Nowshera
Apni Party issues notice to leader who announced support for Omar Abdullah
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Khattar asks Cong MP Kumari Selja to join BJP
EC to visit poll-bound Jharkhand, Maharashtra next week
Amid indications that assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand could be held together, the Election Commission will visit the two states next week to take stock of their poll preparedness, sources said Saturday.
Published 22 September 2024, 03:18 IST