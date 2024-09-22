Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Shah, Rajnath, Nadda to address key rallies in J&K ahead of second phase polling

Hello readers! As the second phase of voting in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is inching closer, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has strengthened its campaign in the valley. While Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in the Nowshera assembly constituency, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to address four rallies in Jammu covering 12 assembly segments. On the other hand, in Haryana, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar has asked senior Congress leader and MP Kumari Selja, a prominent Dalit face, to join the saffron party, amid reports that she was staying away from the campaign for the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls. Follow this space for latest updates on 2024 Assembly elections!