Assembly Elections 2023 Live: BJP will end corruption, appeasement politics in Telangana: Piyush Goyal

Amid the cacophony of Assembly elections, the EC on Monday held Congress-led Karnataka government responsible for violating the Model Code of Conduct by publishing advertisements in newspapers without permission in poll-bound Telangana. The EC issued notices to to the Siddaramaiah administration, seeking its explanation for the action and asking why the secretary in-charge should not face disciplinary action.