Assembly Elections 2023 Live: BJP will end corruption, appeasement politics in Telangana: Piyush Goyal
Amid the cacophony of Assembly elections, the EC on Monday held Congress-led Karnataka government responsible for violating the Model Code of Conduct by publishing advertisements in newspapers without permission in poll-bound Telangana. The EC issued notices to to the Siddaramaiah administration, seeking its explanation for the action and asking why the secretary in-charge should not face disciplinary action. Catch more on this, and all the latest happenings from the poll-bound states only with DH!
Last Updated 28 November 2023, 03:00 IST
02:2528 Nov 2023
01:2528 Nov 2023
01:1428 Nov 2023
BJP will liberate Telangana from clutches of BRS, says PM Modi
Asserting that the BJP will free Telangana from the clutches of BRS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it is his party's resolve to send the corrupt leaders of the Chandrasekhar Rao-led party to jail.
Both BRS, Congress betrayed Telangana: Prakash Javadekar
Former union minister and BJP Telangana election in-charge, Prakash Javadekar, alleges that both BRS and Congress have betrayed the people of Telangana and winds of change are blowing in favour of BJP.
Welfare schemes 'bulldozes' politics of polarisation
Rs 1250 for women each month, gas cylinders at Rs 500, scooters for schoolgirls, 200 units of free electricity – are some of the promises made by the BJP in various states.
BJP will end corruption, appeasement politics in Telangana and establish good governance: Piyush Goyal
(Published 28 November 2023, 02:25 IST)