Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla meets President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Shukla is the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS). He, along with other fellow astronauts, returned to Earth last month after his 20-day space sojourn as part of Axiom Mission 4.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 10:11 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 10:11 IST
