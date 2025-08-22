Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla meets President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Shukla is the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS). He, along with other fellow astronauts, returned to Earth last month after his 20-day space sojourn as part of Axiom Mission 4.
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair and Group Captain Punyashlok Biswal, along with Chairman, ISRO and Secretary, Department of Space, Dr V Narayanan and Director, Human Space Flight Centre, Shri Dinesh Kumar Singh, called on President… pic.twitter.com/vZgBe5LlmC