'Atma Nirbharta' can't come at cost of national defence: IAF Vice Chief A P Singh

New Delhi: Short of weapons, a top Indian Air Force official on Friday said Atma-nirbharta (self reliance) can not come at the cost of national defence as the capability gap between India and her adversaries are growing continuously.

"Atma Nirbharta can’t be achieved at the cost of our national security. The rate at which our adversaries are building their numbers while imbibing new technologies, the capability gap is continuously growing," Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal A P Singh said here.

The critical comments from the IAF Vice Chief comes at a time when the force is operating only 32 squadrons of fighter jets instead of its sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons.