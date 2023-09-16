Auditors should embrace technology; contribute to nation building: FM

Recalling that lawyers left their profession to join the Freedom movement, she said, "Today nobody expects you to leave your profession but serving the country and its goals will have to be a part of your identity and also part of your business model."

Emphasising that everyone should have a greater sense of 'kartavya' (duty), Sitharaman said, "Everyone is duty-bound to face the challenge which was in front of the country to bring back its past glory of reaching developed nation status."