Awareness about CPR training paramount: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday stressed the need for raising awareness among people about the importance of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training to provide immediate help in case of cardiac arrest and save lives.

He launched a nationwide public awareness programme by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)on CPR training in which more than 20 lakh people participated. Along with Ministers of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar and SP Singh Baghel, Mandaviya received training in CPR technique.

"It should be our effort to keep our heart healthy by taking a balanced diet and doing exercise regularly. However, in the proximity of someone suffering from cardiac arrest, if one is trained in CPR technique, it will enable them to save lives," Mandaviya said.

"It is imperative that a patient is administered treatment immediately upon suffering a cardiac arrest. Hence awareness and adequate training in CPR is paramount," he added while lauding the initiative of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.