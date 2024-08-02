Ayushman Bharat scheme: Govt says over 29K hospitals empanelled till June

New Delhi: Over 29,000 hospitals, including 12,625 private ones, have been empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana as of June 30, Union Health Minister J P Nadda told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

All empanelled hospitals have signed MoUs with their respective State Health Agencies (SHAs).

Beneficiaries can seek redressal of their grievances by filing their grievances related to denial of treatment by the empanelled hospitals or regarding any other issue related to the scheme, using different media, including web-based portal Centralised Grievance Redressal Management System (CGRMS), Central and State call centres, letters to SHAs etc.

Beneficiaries can approach the State Health Agency for taking action against erring hospitals, including de-empanelment of the hospitals. All empanelled hospitals are available for providing treatment to the eligible beneficiaries, Nadda said in a written response to a question.