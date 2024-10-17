Home
Bahraich encounter: 2 accused shot near Nepal border; 5 held

According to news agencies, an encounter took place between the police and the accused—Sarfaraz and Talib. The two were injured during the enounter.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 10:11 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 10:11 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshEncounter

