Bahraich encounter: 2 accused shot near Nepal border; 5 held

<p>Bahraich: Five suspects in the Bahraich violence case were arrested here on Thursday after an encounter with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh </a>Police in which two of them suffered gunshot injuries, a senior official said.</p><p>The accused were allegedly trying to flee to Nepal, which shares a border with Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.</p><p>"Five accused have been arrested," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash told a news channel.</p> .<p>On the encounter, he said, "I have information of exchange of fire and gunshot injuries."</p><p>Yash said the Bahraich police, investigating the murder and subsequent violence, has already established the link of one of the accused in Nepal.</p><p>Violence broke out at Maharajganj in the Mahsi tehsil of Bahraich district on Sunday allegedly over loud music being played outside a place of worship during a Durga Puja immersion procession.</p><p>Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, part of the passing group, died of gunshot wounds in the ensuing violence.</p><p>The incident triggered vandalism and arson in the area with angry mobs torching several houses, shops, showrooms, hospitals and vehicles.</p>