Bajrang Punia urges UWW to reimpose suspension on WFI

Hardly two days after the United World Wrestling (UWW) lifted the suspension of WFI, Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia on Thursday urged world governing body UWW to reimpose suspension on Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), saying reinstating the Sanjay Singh-led body has again put wrestlers under "threat and harassment".

The United World Wrestling (UWW) on Tuesday lifted the provisional suspension imposed on WFI, but with a condition that the national federation must provide written guarantees ensuring no discriminatory action against the protesting trio - Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat.

"This decision has again put Indian wrestlers under threat and harassment by WFI members," Punia wrote in his letter, shared on his social media handle X.