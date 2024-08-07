Bangladesh unrest: New security challenge for India

What New Delhi is worried about is the possibility of a surge in extremism in Bangladesh, as the radical organisations may find it easier to expand with Hasina and her Awami League out of power. Some of the radical organisations in Bangladesh have links with the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and other terrorist outfits based in Pakistan as well as with the Pakistan Army’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which might like to expand its activities in the eastern neighbour of its arch-enemy India.

New Delhi is bracing for any move by the Pakistan Army to open a new front in its proxy war against India and to avenge its defeat in the 1971 war that carved out Bangladesh from Pakistan.

With the stand-off between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh not completely resolved yet and terrorist attacks again on the rise in Jammu and Kashmir, the change of regime in Bangladesh is likely to compound the security challenge for India.