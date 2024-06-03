Bangladeshi miscreants assault BSF constable with bamboo sticks and iron rods; try to drag him across border

"Further, they started hurling abusive language and instigated the BSF Constable on duty with provocative language and vulgar gestures," BSF said.

He was gheraoed and assaulted, as the miscreants tried to drag Bhole to the Bangladeshi side.

"They also snatched his weapon along with the radio set. Constable Bhole managed to escape, however, he was assaulted with bamboo sticks and iron rods due to which he sustained grievous injuries. A commandant-level flag meeting was held with the counterpart, and the BSF lodged a strong protest," BSF continued.

The snatched weapon and radio set were returned to the Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh.

"BSF remains committed to maintaining peace and tranquility along the India-Bangladesh Border and continues to work closely with the Border Guard Bangladesh," the organisation said.