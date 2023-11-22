JOIN US
india

Bangladeshi national awaiting deportation escapes from ATS custody

'He was apprehended by a team of the Maharashtra ATS in 2020 for illegally staying in India with fake documents,' an official said.
Last Updated 22 November 2023, 11:13 IST

Mumbai: A 29-year-old Bangladeshi national arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) three years ago escaped from its custody here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Anwar Alias Shahadat Hashim, escaped on Sunday evening, an official said.

"He was apprehended by a team of the Maharashtra ATS in 2020 for illegally staying in India with fake documents," he said.

The court had ordered his release after he served a sentence in the case, following which he was kept in the custody of Kalachowki unit of the ATS, the official said, adding that he was to be deported to Bangladesh.

On Sunday evening, Anwar went to the washroom at the Kalachowki unit and fled from the ATS custody, he said.

An offence in this connection was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) along with the sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Foreigners Order, 1948, he said.

A search operation has been launched to trace him, he said.

(Published 22 November 2023, 11:13 IST)
India NewsBangladeshDeportationATScustody

