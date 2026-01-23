<p>New Delhi: Bank employee unions have decided to go on a nationwide strike on January 27 to press for a long-pending demand for a five-day work week.</p>.<p>If the strike proceeds, it will disrupt public sector banking operations for three consecutive days, with January 25 and 26 being holidays.</p>.<p>Most of the public sector banks have already informed their customers about the disruption in banking services if the strike materialises.</p>.Rs 6.35 lakh fraudulently transferred via UPI from Udupi engineer’s bank accounts.<p>In response to the strike notice served by the UFBU, the Chief Labour Commissioner held a conciliation meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella organisation of nine unions of officers and employees, said in a statement.</p>.<p>"Besides representatives of IBA and various Banks, representatives of DFS, the Ministry of Finance, were present. From UFBU, all our 9 unions were present. Despite detailed discussions, finally there was no positive outcome out of the conciliation proceedings," it said.</p>.<p>Hence it has been decided to go ahead with the strike on January 27, it added.</p>.<p>Currently, bank employees get the second and fourth Saturdays off each month, apart from Sundays.</p>.<p>The decision to declare all Saturdays as holidays was agreed between the Indian Banks' Association and UFBU during the wage revision settlement in March 2024.</p>.<p>"It is unfortunate that the government is not responding to our genuine demand. There would be no loss of man-hours as we have agreed to work an extra 40 minutes daily from Monday to Friday," UFBU had said earlier this month.</p>.<p>The UFBU noted that RBI, LIC, GIC, stock exchanges and government offices already follow a five-day work week, arguing there was no justification for banks to lag behind.</p>.<p>UFBU is an umbrella organisation of nine major bank unions in India, representing employees and officers across public sector banks and some old generation private banks.</p>.<p>UFBU strike may not impact functioning at branches of big private sector banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. </p>