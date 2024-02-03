'Baseless and incorrect': CBSE denies publishing viral ‘Dating and Relationships’ chapter

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued clarification on the recent viral social media post, which showed a chapter on 'Dating and Relationships', claiming it was from a Class 9 textbook.

The post, which went viral in no time, attributed the textbook to CBSE but now the Board has issued clarifications on its X handle and called the news "baseless and incorrect".

“A section of media is wrongly attributing a book to be a publication of CBSE containing objectionable material on dating and relationships according to the reports. This is totally baseless and incorrect,” CBSE said in its post.