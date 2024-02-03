'Baseless and incorrect': CBSE denies publishing viral ‘Dating and Relationships’ chapter

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued clarification on the recent viral social media post, which showed a chapter on 'Dating and Relationships', claiming it was from a Class 9 textbook.
The post, which went viral in no time, attributed the textbook to CBSE but now the Board has issued clarifications on its X handle and called the news "baseless and incorrect".
“A section of media is wrongly attributing a book to be a publication of CBSE containing objectionable material on dating and relationships according to the reports. This is totally baseless and incorrect,” CBSE said in its post.
The Board in its statement said that the contents of the chapter mentioned in the earlier post is from a book, titled A Guide to Self Awareness and Empowerment, written by Gagan Deep Kaur and published by G.Ram Book Ltd.
"The contents of the chapter which are going viral on Social Media are in fact from a book titled A Guide to Self Awareness and Empowerment written by Gagan Deep Kaur and Published by G.Ram Books(P)Ltd. Educational Publishers," the post read.
The Board further added, “The CBSE neither publishes any books nor recommends books of any private publishers."