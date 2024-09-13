No problem with other countries commenting on Indian politics, but be prepared to hear back: Jaishankar

He also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in which he said Indians teach or say things to daughters when they go out late at night but “do you do that to your sons?”

Speaking about alleged criticism India faces on international platforms on human rights, he said, India has “allowed, encouraged, facilitated, accepted, people with diversity and continued on that diversity,” and added, “When I look at human rights is to try to politely and hopefully convincingly tell people, I'm actually in a much better starting point than any of you.”

“Because, you actually have suppressed or distorted or underplayed much of the diversities and divergences and pluralisms in your society. They have less because, actually they have suppressed it, or they have eliminated it,” Jaishankar said, pointing out that the conversations in those societies (from western countries) will necessarily be different from India’s as they “don't have and never value that kind of divergence.”

Jaishankar also said it is a logistical nightmare to provide voting rights to roughly about 20 million non-resident Indians in 195 countries and also what India will be speaking at the UN conference on sustainable development later this month – “Lip service is being paid to it, but practical steps are not being given.”

While answering another question about the recently released television series on the hijacking of IC814 in 1999, Jaishankar also revealed that his father was on a hijacked flight in 1984 and said he had a unique window on “both sides” in such situations – the perspective of family members and those in the government.