Before 2014, Congress only focused on filling their coffers: PM Modi at Odisha rally

Jajpur (Odisha): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Congress, alleging that the party and its allies only focused on filling their coffers before 2014, when they were in power at the Centre.

Addressing a rally here, Modi also said the central government wants Odisha to become the gateway for ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).

“The massive development work taking place today could have been undertaken earlier also... But in the years before 2014, the entire focus of the Congress and its allies was only on filling their coffers,” he said.