Bengaluru bandh: Pictures from the dawn-to-dusk

The bandh in Bengaluru remained peaceful as most of the residents stayed at home and schools and colleges remained shut.
While public transport such as BMTC, Metro trains, some autos and cabs were seen plying as usual.
Protests were reported at some parts of the city.
Protestors were either detained and or redirected to Freedom Park, which is the only designated place for such demonstrations.
The police maintained law and order and members of several organisations, including Jaya Karnataka, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and others were detained as soon as they gathered at the Town Hall and lwere moved to Freedom Park.
Farmers and pro-Kannada organisations leaders and others staged protests.
Closed shops at KR Market during a 'bandh' called by farmers and Kannada organisations, in Bengaluru.
Buses stand parked at Kalasipalya bus stand during a 'bandh', in Bengaluru.
Kannada activists protest against Karnataka Government over the issue of releasing water from Cauvery river to Tamil Nadu, in Bengaluru.
Farmers stage a protest during a 'bandh' called by farmers and Kannada organisations against the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu from dams in Karnataka, in Bengaluru.
Shops on Avenue Road remained shut due to the Bengaluru Bandh.
Buses parked at the satellite bus terminus in Bengaluru amid Bengaluru Bandh.
