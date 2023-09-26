Home
Homeindia

Bengaluru bandh: Pictures from the dawn-to-dusk

Bengaluru bandh called by local outfits over the Cauvery dispute witnessed a mixed response from the people. While, markets, shops and offices were closed, a few groups staged a protest demanding an implementation of the Mekedatu reservoir project, a proposal touted by state deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as a solution for the inter-state river water dispute involving Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated 26 September 2023, 14:46 IST

The bandh in Bengaluru remained peaceful as most of the residents stayed at home and schools and colleges remained shut.

Credit: PTI

[object Object]

While public transport such as BMTC, Metro trains, some autos and cabs were seen plying as usual.

Credit: DH Photo

[object Object]

Protests were reported at some parts of the city.

Credit: PTI

[object Object]

Protestors were either detained and or redirected to Freedom Park, which is the only designated place for such demonstrations.

Credit: PTI

[object Object]

The police maintained law and order and members of several organisations, including Jaya Karnataka, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and others were detained as soon as they gathered at the Town Hall and lwere moved to Freedom Park.

Credit: DH Photo

[object Object]

Farmers and pro-Kannada organisations leaders and others staged protests.

Credit: PTI

[object Object]

Closed shops at KR Market during a 'bandh' called by farmers and Kannada organisations, in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI

[object Object]

Buses stand parked at Kalasipalya bus stand during a 'bandh', in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI

[object Object]

Kannada activists protest against Karnataka Government over the issue of releasing water from Cauvery river to Tamil Nadu, in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI

[object Object]

Farmers stage a protest during a 'bandh' called by farmers and Kannada organisations against the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu from dams in Karnataka, in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI

[object Object]

Shops on Avenue Road remained shut due to the Bengaluru Bandh.

Credit: DH Photo

[object Object]

Buses parked at the satellite bus terminus in Bengaluru amid Bengaluru Bandh.

Credit: DH Photo

(Published 26 September 2023, 14:46 IST)
