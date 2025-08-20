Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Beyond numbers: Vice-presidential contest morphs into Tamil-Telugu battle, but Bihar looms in the background

With the BJP fielding Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Opposition countering with ex Supreme Court judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy, the contest is no more about two personalities.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 09:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 09:07 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsC P RadhakrishnanVice Presidential pollsBihar Assembly Elections 2025b sudershan reddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us