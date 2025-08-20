Hyderabad, Telangana: On INDIA bloc’s Vice-Presidential candidate and former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, CM Revanth Reddy says, "It is a matter of pride to announce Sudershan Reddy, a Telugu born into an agricultural family, as a candidate, beyond politics. It is the… pic.twitter.com/LwBliaQdAD
#WATCH | Hyderabad: On INDIA alliance VP nominee former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy says, "... Our cabinet and Congress party, on behalf of the people of Telangana and on behalf of the Telugu community, we request Telugu Desam Party,… pic.twitter.com/UsqQWkKsLg