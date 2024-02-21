Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Yatra to resume from UP's Unnao

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the Centre over the Agniveer recruitment scheme, saying that it "discriminates between martyrs," a charge rejected by the defence forces in the past.

Unlike the full-time Army soldier, a jawan recruited under the Agniveer scheme will not be given the status of a martyr, Gandhi said during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as it passed through Raebareli, the parliamentary constituency of his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

"His body will be thrown away. His family will neither get a pension nor any kind of help. Agniveer soldiers will join the Army, but after four years, three out of four Agniveers will be kicked out," he added.

