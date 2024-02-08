Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Yatra to enter Chhattisgarh in Rahul's first visit to state after election defeat
Morning readers! Track the latest updates of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, with DH.
Last Updated 08 February 2024, 02:58 IST
Here is today's schedule for the yatra
Here is today's schedule for the yatra
Schedule for the yatra on February 8.
Yatra to enter Chhattisgarh in Rahul's first visit to state after election defeat
'We will not let your water, forests and land go to billionaires,' Rahul says in Odisha
RLD chief Jayant's vacillation may have prompted Akhilesh to join Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in UP
Barely a few days back, Akhilesh had categorically rejected any possibility of joining Rahul's Yatra and even remarked that he was ''never invited'' by the Congress in its events.
(Published 08 February 2024, 02:43 IST)