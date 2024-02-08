JOIN US
LIVE

LIVE
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Yatra to enter Chhattisgarh in Rahul's first visit to state after election defeat

Morning readers! Track the latest updates of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, with DH.
Last Updated 08 February 2024, 02:58 IST

Highlights
02:4508 Feb 2024

Here is today's schedule for the yatra

02:4108 Feb 2024

Yatra to enter Chhattisgarh in Rahul's first visit to state after election defeat

02:4108 Feb 2024

'We will not let your water, forests and land go to billionaires,' Rahul says in Odisha

02:4508 Feb 2024

02:4108 Feb 2024

02:4108 Feb 2024

02:4108 Feb 2024

RLD chief Jayant's vacillation may have prompted Akhilesh to join Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in UP

Barely a few days back, Akhilesh had categorically rejected any possibility of joining Rahul's Yatra and even remarked that he was ''never invited'' by the Congress in its events.

Read more

(Published 08 February 2024, 02:43 IST)
