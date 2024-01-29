JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Updates: Amid political turmoil, Rahul to enter Bihar Today

Hello readers! Congress will resume its 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and enter Bihar Today. Track updates on Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra, only with DH!
Last Updated 29 January 2024, 03:03 IST

Highlights
02:5329 Jan 2024

02:2629 Jan 2024

02:2629 Jan 2024

02:5329 Jan 2024

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter Bihar Today

Amid political turmoil in Bihar after Nitish Kumar exit Yesterday, Yatra to enter Bihar Today.

02:5329 Jan 2024

Yatra resumed from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Sunday after a two-day break

Sitting atop an SUV along with state Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gandhi traversed through the town of Jalpaiguri, as he waved at onlookers.

Read more

02:2629 Jan 2024

Rahul Gandhi urges Bengal to lead fight against injustice nationwide

Amidst differences in opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A over seat sharing with TMC in Bengal for Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called on Bengal and Bengalis to spearhead the battle against prevailing injustices in the nation. (PTI)

02:2629 Jan 2024

Schedule for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

(Published 29 January 2024, 02:53 IST)
