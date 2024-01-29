Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Updates: Amid political turmoil, Rahul to enter Bihar Today
Hello readers! Congress will resume its 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and enter Bihar Today. Track updates on Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra, only with DH!
Last Updated 29 January 2024, 03:03 IST
Highlights
02:5329 Jan 2024
02:2629 Jan 2024
02:2629 Jan 2024
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter Bihar Today
Amid political turmoil in Bihar after Nitish Kumar exit Yesterday, Yatra to enter Bihar Today.
Yatra resumed from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Sunday after a two-day break
Sitting atop an SUV along with state Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gandhi traversed through the town of Jalpaiguri, as he waved at onlookers.
Rahul Gandhi urges Bengal to lead fight against injustice nationwide
Amidst differences in opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A over seat sharing with TMC in Bengal for Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called on Bengal and Bengalis to spearhead the battle against prevailing injustices in the nation. (PTI)
Schedule for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
(Published 29 January 2024, 02:53 IST)