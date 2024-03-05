Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Rahul to kickstart 52nd day of Congress' Yatra by visiting Mahakaleshwar temple, journey to resume from Sarangpur

Taking a dig at the Modi government on MGNREGS and other significant policies, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said "MGNREGS has been starved of funds even as the Modi Sarkar has waived 14.5 lakh crores of corporate loans."

Rahul Gandhi will visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, and kickstart the 52nd day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Gandhi is expected to target the Modi government on many impacting issues, including the extension sought by the SBI from Supreme Court to submit the details sought by the latter over fundings to the political parties through editorial bonds.