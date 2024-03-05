Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Rahul to kickstart 52nd day of Congress' Yatra by visiting Mahakaleshwar temple, journey to resume from Sarangpur

Rahul Gandhi during his stay at Biaora city in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh attended a 'kisan mahapanchyat' wherein Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the former interacted with around 200-300 farmers.
"Today is the 52nd day and the highlight is the visit of Rahul Gandhi to the most sacred Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain at 2 pm. Ujjain is the only city that is common to the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. We will spend the night at Ujjain. Last evening, Rahul Gandhi had a 'kisan mahapanchayat' at Biaora near Raghogarh, where he had an interaction for over an hour with 200-300 farmers," Ramesh told PTI.
Taking a dig at the Modi government on MGNREGS and other significant policies, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said "MGNREGS has been starved of funds even as the Modi Sarkar has waived 14.5 lakh crores of corporate loans."
Rahul Gandhi will visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, and kickstart the 52nd day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Gandhi is expected to target the Modi government on many impacting issues, including the extension sought by the SBI from Supreme Court to submit the details sought by the latter over fundings to the political parties through editorial bonds.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the government over the State Bank of India moving the Supreme Court seeking an extension of time to disclose electoral bond details, terming it a "last-ditch attempt" before the Lok Sabha polls to hide Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "real face".(PTI)