Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Updates: Rahul set to lead a road show in MP's Gwalior
Last Updated 02 March 2024, 02:51 IST
Highlights
02:5102 Mar 2024
After a break, yatra to begin today from Rajasthan's Dholpur
02:2102 Mar 2024
Congress shares today's schedule for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
02:2102 Mar 2024
Yatra to reach Madhya Pradesh's Morena, followed by flag handover ceremony at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium
(Published 02 March 2024, 02:51 IST)