Home

LIVE
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Updates: Rahul set to lead a road show in MP's Gwalior

Track latest updates on Congress' Nyay yatra, only with DH!
Last Updated 02 March 2024, 02:51 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:5102 Mar 2024

After a break, yatra to begin today from Rajasthan's Dholpur

02:2102 Mar 2024

Congress shares today's schedule for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

02:2102 Mar 2024

Yatra to reach Madhya Pradesh's Morena, followed by flag handover ceremony at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium

02:5102 Mar 2024

The party had earlier announced that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra would be on a break from February 26 to March 1 to enable Rahul Gandhi deliver two special lectures at his alma mater, Cambridge University, and attend important meetings in New Delhi.

The yatra will resume today from Rajasthan's Dholpur and enter Madhya Pradesh.

02:2102 Mar 2024

02:2102 Mar 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will reach Morena district in Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan's Dholpur district today, a party functionary said.

(Published 02 March 2024, 02:51 IST)
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiBharat Jodo YatraIndian Politics

