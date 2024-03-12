JOIN US
Homeindia

Bharat Shakti: Homegrown defence prowess showcased at Pokhran

The mega 'Bharat Shakti' exercise to demonstrate the prowess of indigenously manufactured defence equipment of the three services kicked off on Tuesday at Pokhran field firing range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with over 30 countries delegates witnessed the exercise. Check out the pictures...
Last Updated 12 March 2024, 13:17 IST

The mega 'Bharat Shakti' exercise to demonstrate the prowess of indigenously manufactured defence equipment of the three services began at Pokhran in Rajasthan on March 12.

Credit: PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Pande witnessed the event.

Credit: PMO

LCA Tejas, ALH Mk-IV, LCH Prachand, mobile anti-drone system, BMP-II and its variants, NAMICA (Nag Missile Carrier), T90 tanks, Dhanush, K9 Vajra and Pinaka rockets are among the platforms that were demonstrated at Pokhran in Rajasthan.

Credit: PMO

Indian military vehicles during the 'Bharat Shakti' exercise at Pokhran, Rajasthan.

Credit: PMO

The exercise was held for about 50 minutes.

Credit: PMO

A demonstration during the 'Bharat Shakti' exercise at Pokhran, Rajasthan.

Credit: PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also felicitated at the Bharat Shakti event, atPokhran, Rajasthan.

Credit: PMO

Photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving for the 'Bharat Shakti' exercise at Pokhran, Rajasthan.

Credit: PMO

(Published 12 March 2024, 13:17 IST)
