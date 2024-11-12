Home
india

BharatPe fraud case: Delhi HC quashes lookout circular against Ashneer Grover, wife

Justice Sanjeev Narula passed the order on Monday after the court was informed that another bench of the high court quashed the FIR on the same day.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 11:33 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 11:33 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtAshneer GroverBharatPe

