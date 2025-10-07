<p>New Delhi: Indian comedian Bharti Singh and husband-screenwriter Harsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their second child.</p>.<p>The couple shared a joint post on Instagram on Monday. It featured Singh and Limbachiyaa posing together for a picture, with the comedian flaunting her baby bump.</p>.<p>"We are pregnant again #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #thankyougod #babycomingsoon," read the caption.</p>.<p>Singh and Limbachiyaa tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in Goa. They welcomed their first child Laksh Singh Limbaachiya on April 3, 2022.</p>.<p>Limbachiyaa has written for shows including <em>Comedy Circus Ke Tansen</em>, <em>Comedy Nights Bachao</em>, and <em>Comedy Nights Live</em>. He also wrote dialogues for the films <em>PM Narendra Modi</em> and lyrics for the title-track of the film <em>Malang</em>.</p>.<p>Singh has participated in several reality shows including <em>Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5</em>, <em>Nach Baliye 8</em>, and <em>Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9</em>. In 2019, she appeared on <em>Khatra Khatra Khatra</em>, a show conceptualised by Limbachiyaa for Colors TV. </p>