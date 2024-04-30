Bhojpuri star Amrita Pandey found dead: What we know so far

Actress Amrita Pandey, one of the budding faces in the Bhojpuri industry, was reportedly found dead at her residence in Bhagalpur, Bihar on April 27. The police suspect she died by suicide as hours before her death, the star had posted a cryptic note on her WhatsApp status. However, cops have not recovered any suicide note.

Her WhatsApp status read “Do naav me savaar thi uski zindagi, humne apni naav duba ke uska safar aasaan kar diya” (Their life was sailing on two boats, we made their path easier by sinking our boat)," as per media reports.

Amrita, who resides in Mumbai, had travelled to Bhagalpur in Bihar to attend a family function. She shared this cryptic post on social media hours before attempting suicide.

The actress ended her life at Divyadharma Apartment in Adampur Ship Ghat. She was 27 and is survived by her husband, Chandramani Jhangad, an animation engineer.

According to Times of India report, Amrita found herself grappling with depression and concerns about her career in the entertainment industry. Her family also expressed that her poor mental health was due to lack of work opportunities in the industry. The family further said Amrita was undergoing treatment for depression. Amrita's family and spouse are yet to make an official statement.

City SP Shri Raj claimed that a high-profile inquiry into Amrita's death has been ordered, and a special team has been constituted under the command of SP Anand Kumar.

On the professional front, Amrita had tried her hand at movies, web series, and television shows. She has also modelled for some brands and was featured in several advertisements.

Amrita was last seen in the web series titled Pratishodh. She has also shared the big screen with Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav in the film Deewanapan (2018).