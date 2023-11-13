Bhupesh Baghel kingpin of Mahadev app scam, filled Gandhi family's coffers with looted money: BJP

The BJP on Monday attacked Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel over the Mahadev betting app case, alleging that he was the scam's "kingpin" and during his term, looted the state to fill the Gandhi family's coffers.

Polling for elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly is being conducted in two phases, the first was completed on November 7 and the second will be held on Friday.

The ED recently claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a "cash courier" have led to "startling allegations" that the promoters of the app paid about Rs 508 crore to Baghel.