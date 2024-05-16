Home
Four held for drug peddling in Karnataka

The gang was on its way from Bengaluru to Mangaluru to sell drugs to students.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 09:11 IST
Mangaluru: Four people were arrested by Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths near Deralakatte with MDMA drugs worth Rs 6.5 lakh and other items were seized, police said on Thursday.

The gang was on its way from Bengaluru to Mangaluru on Wednesday to sell drugs to students, they said.

According to the Mangaluru city police commissioner Anupam Aggarwal, the operation was conducted under the leadership of CCB ACP Geetha Kulkarni along with police inspector Shyam Sunder, Sharanappa and others.

Published 16 May 2024, 09:11 IST
