Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Bhutan a very special friend of India: PM Modi after meeting counterpart Tshering Tobgay

'Always happy to meet my friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Expressed my gratitude to the Government & people of India for their steadfast goodwill & cooperation', Tobgay wrote on X.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 15:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 15:28 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiBhutanTshering Tobgay

Follow us on :

Follow Us