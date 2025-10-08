Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Explained | RBI's new draft on zero balance savings accounts, what this means for you?

The apex bank has directed concerned banks to adopt these changed by March 31, 2026.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 08:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Withdrawals and digital transactions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Additional services

Restrictions and customer declarations/One account per bank

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Conversion of existing accounts

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 08:03 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRBIExplainer

Follow us on :

Follow Us