Women's hockey chief coach Harendra Singh resigns: Report

Dutch tactician Sjoerd Marijne, who was head coach of the side that finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, could return as the chief coach.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 13:42 IST
Published 01 December 2025, 13:42 IST
