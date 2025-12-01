Women's hockey chief coach Harendra Singh resigns: Report

<p>New Delhi: Indian women's hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh on Monday resigned from the post with immediate effect citing "personal reasons".</p>.<p>According to sources, Harendra sent an e-mail to Hockey India informing the apex body that he is resigning with immediate effect.</p>.<p>Dutch tactician Sjoerd Marijne, who was head coach of the side that finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, could return as the chief coach, according to sources.</p>.Sreejesh-coached India ready to prove mettle at Hockey World Cup.<p>Marijne had resigned as head coach of the women's hockey team in August 2021.</p>.<p>Harendra, who previously coached the United States men's hockey team, had assumed the post of chief coach in April, 2024.</p>.<p>Prior to that, he had coached India's junior men's team which won the World Cup in 2016 in Lucknow.</p>.<p>The Indian women's team's performance has been disappointing over the past year. The team recorded just two wins in 16 matches in the FIH Pro League 2024-25, and failed to qualify for the next season.</p>