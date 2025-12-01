<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/samsung-brings-gen-ai-features-to-its-premium-smart-tvs-3796487">Samsung</a> on Monday (December 1) launched the new mid-range Android tablet Galaxy Tab A11+ series in India.</p><p>The new device sports a 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) TFT LCD panel and it supports 90Hz refresh rate. It supports microSD card, dual speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos sound system, facial recognition security (in addition to Pin & pattern), optional 5G cellular (via SIM), Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 5 (dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac; 2.4GHz + 5Ghz)) and a 3.5mm audio jack.</p>.Google Quick Share: Here's how to share files like AirDrop between Pixel 10 and Apple devices .<p>Inside, it packs 4nm class MediaTek MT8775 octal-core processor, 6GB RAM/ 8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage (expandable up to 2TB), an 8MP autofocus main camera with LED flash on the back, a 5MP front camera for selfies and a video calling, and a massive 7,040mAh battery with support for 25W charging speed.</p><p>The device runs latest Android 16-based OneUI 8 and is guaranteed to get seven years of OS updates up to Android 23 (2032). Also, the Galaxy Tab A11+ supports several generative Artificial Intelligence features including Circle to Search, Gemini AI app and more.</p><p>The new Galaxy Tab A11+ comes in multiple configurations— 6GB RAM + 128GB storage— in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 5G— for Rs 22,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively.</p><p>Similarly, the 8GB RAM + 256 storage — is also available in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 5G— for Rs 28,999 and Rs 32,999, respectively.</p>.Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review: Packed with features that matter .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>