Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Samsung unveils Galaxy Tab A11+ in India

The device runs latest Android 16-based OneUI 8 and is guaranteed to get seven years of OS updates up to Android 23 (2032).
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 13:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 13:40 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidSamsungAndroid TabletGalaxy Tab

Follow us on :

Follow Us