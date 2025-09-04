<p>A jail in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar</a>’s Madhubani district turned into a wedding venue on Tuesday when an inmate, who has been accused of sexually exploiting his widowed sister-in-law, got married to her in the prison.</p><p>Arrangements for the ceremony were made by the jail administration as per the court direction. While the staff served as witnesses, other inmates joined in the celebration.</p>.Supreme Court highlights facts of 'eyeopener case', saves POCSO convict from jail citing marriage to survivor.<p>Jail staff said the accused had filed a bail application in the Patna High Court, which was granted with a condition that the lower court verify the marriage between the two before accepting the bail bond. Following this directive, the accused submitted an application to the lower court seeking permission for the marriage.</p><p>Jail superintendent Om Prakash Shanti Bhushan said preparations were made to ensure that the marriage could take place in accordance with the court order. </p>.<p>Advocate Gagan Dev Yadav, who represented the accused, said the relationship between the two developed after the death of the woman’s husband, the elder brother of the accused, in 2022. Over time, they grew closer and began living together. However, their bond took a complicated turn when a dispute led the woman to lodge a complaint against him on June 29, 2024, at the local women's police station. This resulted in the man’s judicial custody.</p><p>The accused subsequently filed a bail application in the Patna High Court. </p>