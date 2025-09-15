<p>The Supreme Court on Monday said that if it finds any illegality in the methodology adopted by the Election Commission at any stage of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, the entire exercise will be set aside. </p><p>"We presume ECI, a constitutional authority, is following law and mandatory rules in Bihar SIR exercise," the apex court said, adding that it cannot give piecemeal opinion on Bihar, and final verdict will be applicable for pan-India SIR. </p><p>The court has fixed October 7 for hearing final arguments on validity of SIR exercise in Bihar.</p><p>"Our judgement in Bihar SIR will be applicable for Pan-India SIR," the bench said, clarifying it can't stop the poll panel from conducting similar exercise for revision of electoral roll across the country.</p><p>The bench, however, allowed petitioners against the Bihar SIR exercise to also argue on the pan-India SIR on October 7.</p><p>The top court, in the meantime, issued notice on a plea seeking the recall of the September 8 top court order directing the poll panel to include Aadhaar card as the 12th prescribed document in the Bihar SIR.</p><p>On September 8, the apex court clarified Aadhaar will not be proof of citizenship and the poll panel can ascertain its genuineness on being submitted by an elector for inclusion in the electoral roll.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>