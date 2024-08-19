200 jawans of Bihar Special Armed Police fall sick due to 'food poisoning'

Supaul: Around 200 jawans of the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) fell ill from suspected food poisoning at Bhimnagar in Supaul district, police said on Monday.

However, all of them were discharged from hospital after their condition improved, according to a statement issued by the Bihar Police headquarters in Patna.

“Immediately after taking lunch at the Bhimnagar training centre on Sunday, some of the jawans complained of heartburn, stomach ache, vomiting and loose motion. They were rushed to the local government hospital, where senior officials of the district police also arrived,” it said.