3 dead, over 20 rescued after major fire breaks out in Patna hotel

Patna: At least three persons died in a fire that broke out in a hotel close to the Patna junction railway station on Thursday, a senior official said.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajeev Mishra, more than 20 people have been rescued from the building, situated in a crowded locality, by fire-fighters.

"Three people have died in the fire. Their identities are yet to be ascertained. Those with injuries are being rushed to hospital," Mishra told PTI.