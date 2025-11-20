<p>Patna: Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> and BJP president JP Nadda arrived in Patna on Wednesday night, ahead of the swearing-in of JD(U) supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a> as the chief minister for a record 10th time.</p><p>The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the city's historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu and son Lokesh to attend Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony .<p>State BJP president Dilp Jaiswal, along with senior party leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, received Shah and Nadda at the city airport.</p><p>Shah and Nadda are expected to meet senior JD(U) and BJP leaders ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, party sources said.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief ministers of several NDA-ruled states are scheduled to attend the grand ceremony.</p><p>Earlier in the day, Kumar submitted his resignation as the head of the outgoing NDA government to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.</p>