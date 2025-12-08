<p>Belagavi: Factional infighting within the Congress resurfaced on Monday with MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah stating that he was “personally confident” of his father continuing as the chief minister for a full five-year term, even as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>himself reiterated that the final decision was left to the High Command. </p><p>Speaking to reporters, Yathindra said: “According to me, there’s no leadership change as of now. So, I am confident of him (Siddaramaiah) completing a full five-year term.”</p>.Power 'sharing': Siddaramaiah to back Parameshwara for CM job if party demands change.<p>“There was some confusion because the DCM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">(DK Shivakumar) </a>said he wanted to become the chief minister. There will be aspirants in each party. But the High Command has said they will not take any decision on it for now.”</p>.<p>However, when asked about his son’s statement, the chief minister maintained that the High Command would take the final call. </p><p><strong>DKS camp retorts</strong></p><p>In a sharp retort, Mandya MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga, a known loyalist of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, said: "Siddaramaiah saheb has said that DK Shivakumar will become the chief minister when the High Command says. Best of luck, Yathindra.”</p><p>Asked if the rules were different for Yathindra than other MLAs who were served notices for speaking on the issue, Ravikumar said these issues would be discussed in the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.</p><p><strong>'Parameshwara should also be considered'</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, Madhugiri MLA and former minister KN Rajanna pitched Home Minister G Parameshwara's name as a potential chief ministerial candidate.</p><p>Responding to a reporter who asked if Shivakumar was the "only option" in the event of a change, Rajanna said: "How many people are there in the Congress? In 2013, Dr G Parameshwara was the (KPCC) president. He also brought the government. Even he has to be considered. Not just because he is a Dalit but his contribution is also there behind the party coming to power in 2013."Rajanna also ruled out ministership if Shivakumar were to become the chief minister.</p><p>Noting that politics was not "stagnant water," the Madhugiri MLA said: “In the CLP meeting, there was a voting and the CLP leader (Siddaramaiah) was elected for a period of five years. If there has to be a change now, he will have to resign. Till then, he will be the leader.”</p>