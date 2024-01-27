Bihar: At RJD meeting, leaders authorise Lalu to take decision amid political turmoil

"Please do not ask us any more questions", said Jha who also showered praise on Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy CM, and party supremo's son for "transforming the health sector, a portfolio he ably managed".

All senior leaders of the party, including members of the state legislature, were present at the meeting.

The RJD, with 79 MLAs, is the single largest party in the assembly and helms the Mahagathbandhan which includes the Congress and three Left parties.

The Mahagathbandhan falls eight members short of the majority in the assembly in the event of Kumar's JD(U) pulling out.

The grand alliance in Bihar has been on tenterhooks, amid strong indications that Kumar, the JD(U) president, may do yet another volte-face and return to the BJP-led NDA.