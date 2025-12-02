Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram says party to strengthen organisation; issue of alliance with RJD no more relevant

Ram was briefing the reporters after a meeting with the district Congress committee presidents and heads of various wings and departments of the party to review the election result.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 04:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 04:58 IST
India NewsCongressIndia PoliticsBiharRJDBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us