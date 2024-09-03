Bihar govt issues advisory on Monkeypox prevention, health desk to be set up at Patna airport

Talking to PTI, Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh, said, "While no case has been reported so far, airport officials and district civil surgeon have been asked to ensure close surveillance of incoming travellers." "Officials have been asked to note the history of the last 21 days of all international travellers visiting Patna at the airport. The health desk at Patna airport will be set up within 24 hours of the issuance of the advisory," he added.