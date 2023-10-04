Bihar Police constable recruitment exam cancelled due to paper leak

According to a statement issued by the CSBC, 'Dishonest candidates were caught cheating during the examination on October 1. There were complaints of using electronic devices and other fraudulent methods by the candidates at certain centres. As a result, the exam has been postponed until further notice. The individuals who were caught cheating were arrested on the spot.'

'A lot of complaints regarding irregularities in the examination were received by the board. Sanctity of the examination was lost which led to cancellation of the October 1 examination. Further, the examinations scheduled on October 7 and October 15 have also been postponed until further notice,' the statement said.