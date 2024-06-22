Bihar Police obtain NEET exam papers to tally with seized documents; may do narco testing of accused

Commenting on this, Abhayanand, former director general of police (DGP), Bihar, told PTI, “There is no doubt that grave offences have been committed in the NEET-UG 2024 exam. Prima facie, it appears that the paper was leaked…evidence collected so far is also suggestive of the paper leak. The case must be probed under the provisions of the PMLA as black money is involved in it." It is also learnt that certain arrested accused in the case are "providing conflicting statements or changing their statements during interrogation", the EOU sources said.