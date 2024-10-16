Home
Bihar: Prashant Kishor names ex-vice chief of army staff as Tarari bypoll candidate

Kishor disclosed that the fledgling party would name its candidates for three other seats, where bypolls are due next month, within a few days.
PTI
Published 16 October 2024, 08:34 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharPrashant Kishor

