Bihar: Prashant Kishor names ex-vice chief of army staff as Tarari bypoll candidate

<p>Patna: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party on Wednesday named former vice chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Krishna Singh, as its candidate for bypoll to Tarari assembly seat in Bihar.</p>.<p>The announcement came at a press conference addressed by Kishor, a political strategist-turned-activist, and the party's working president Manoj Bharti, a retired diplomat-turned-politician, among others.</p>.Prashant Kishor floats Jan Suraaj Party; names Manoj Bharti as working president.<p>Kishor disclosed that the fledgling party would name its candidates for three other seats, where bypolls are due next month, within a few days, even as he asserted that the candidature of Lt Gen Sinha, "the only vice chief of army staff from Bihar besides late S K Sinha", was a matter of pride for Tarari which had become "synonymous with illegal sand-mining and other mafia".</p>.<p>Notably, bypoll has been necessitated for the seat falling in Bhojpur district following the election to Lok Sabha of Sudama Prasad, a CPI (ML) leader whose party is a part of the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc. </p>