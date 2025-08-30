Menu
Bihar SIR row: SC to hear RJD, AIMIM pleas on extension of deadline for claim filing on September 1

The deadline for filing claims and objections for inclusion or exclusion of elector names from the draft roll is September 1.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 09:58 IST
Published 30 August 2025, 09:58 IST
