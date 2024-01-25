BJP demands apology from Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya for insulting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

The BJP leader said if Acharya regrets having used words like ‘badtameez’ (ill-mannered) against the chief minister in the post, she should publicly express regret and apologise.

A section of the media claimed that Acharya had reacted to Kumar's statement against dynastic politics at a JD(U) rally commemorating former state chief minister and socialist icon Karpoori Thakur's birth anniversary on Wednesday. Thakur was conferred with the Bharat Ratna posthumously earlier this week.

While addressing the rally here, Kumar criticised dynastic politics, stating that JD(U) followed the path shown by the late leader by not promoting anyone from the family in the party ranks.

A section of the media claimed that his statement was indirectly aimed at the RJD, an ally of the JD(U) in Bihar's Mahagathbandhan government in which sons of Prasad are ministers.

Prasad’s younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav is the Deputy chief minister of the Bihar government, while his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is a minister in the state cabinet. The RJD president’s eldest daughter Misa Bharti is a Rajya Sabha member.

Responding to Kumar's comments on dynastic politics, Acharya attacked the chief minister in posts on X but she deleted them later, according to BJP leader Anand.