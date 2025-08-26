Menu
BJP prepares team of 98 leaders in Bihar to counter Rahul-Tejashwi's 'vote chori' yatra

Each of these 14 teams will have seven members each, and 7 of these teams will be headed by BJP leaders and 7 by JDU leaders.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 15:58 IST
Published 26 August 2025, 15:58 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsBiharRJDTejashwi YadavNDA

