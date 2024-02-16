Communal clashes erupt in Bihar over statue immersion

Communal clashes erupted in Bihar's Darbhanga when two groups argued over statue immersion.
The clashes began on ‘where to turn the idols on road’, an official told ANI.
"In Muriya panchayat, a clash broke out between two communities during statue immersion... We had talks with both parties and the due work of the immersion has been completed...", said Darbhanga District Magistrate Rajeev Raushan.
He further said, "There has been stone pelting... Some sheds of homes have been torn down... There have been minor injuries."
More to follow...